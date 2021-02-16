Records fell all over Arkansas this morning as temperature plunged.

Advertisement

A reading from the National Weather Service, all preliminary numbers (I’ve seen reports of -20 in Fayetteville):

Advertisement

Statewide today, the hottest spot in the state is predicted to be El Dorado, zooming up to 27 degrees. The bad news is the advent of more snow, beginning tonight and last perhaps through Thursday.

Actually, the worst news is that rolling power outages are being felt in the part of the state served by SWEPCO. So far, Entergy customers haven’t been affected. For example:

Advertisement

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE POWER IN SPRINGDALE, a warming center will be available. Important details below…#arwx pic.twitter.com/p1HG4bLQ3X — Darby Bybee (@4029Darby) February 15, 2021

The planned outages for SWEPCO have begun…looks like both these areas are off for 2 hours pic.twitter.com/iuKtTa8Z8f — Stacy Ryburn (@stacyryburn) February 15, 2021