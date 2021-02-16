The cold and snow forecast have prompted the legislature to abandon any thought of getting back to work this week. The House and Senate have recessed until Monday, Feb. 22.

Mixed blessing.

State offices are closed today except for critical operations. (Tomorrow looks iffy if the forecasts are on target.) The governor has urged those who can “telework” to do so. For those who can’t, the governor has urged “liberal leave policies.”

There are parts of Arkansas not well-equipped for Internet work from home, particularly if you live in a part of the state enduring power outages.

The governor will provide his weekly COVID-19 update “virtually” at 1:30 p.m. today.