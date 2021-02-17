Reporting yesterday said Sen. Mitt Romney was going to partner with Ranger Tom Cotton on legislation to increase the minimum wage.

Say what?

I’d say hold your applause.

The stick for this carrot: It supposedly would prevent the hiring of undocumented workers. (Doesn’t the law require that already?) No specific increase is given. It supposedly would rise in step with inflation. The chances of it getting anywhere near $15 an hour, which Joe Biden has proposed, or significantly higher than the current federal minimum of $7.25, seem poor.

The proposal is duly noted. Also note that the milk of human kindness is in short supply in the Sand Lizard’s personal larder.