The Cherokee Nation entity seeking a permit to open a casino in Pope County filed its promise lawsuit yesterday challenging the Racing Commission’s award of the permit to Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi.

The lawsuit by Legends Resort Casino LLC alleges a variety of problems in the process, including the failure of Gulfside to have approval from a current local elected official.

Here’s the lawsuit.

It was filed to preserve an option under the state administrative procedures act, the Cherokee Nation explained in a prepared statement.

“We were required to file this appeal due to pending deadlines, but we anticipate seeking a stay of this matter in the next few days to allow the parties time to litigate whether Gulfside can be a license applicant. The Supreme Court’s mandate will issue on Monday in that case, and Judge Fox will once again have jurisdiction over Gulfside’s appeal. When Gulfside’s appeal is ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, the petition we filed today will either be ready to litigate or completely moot.” – Dustin McDaniel, legal counsel for Cherokee Nation Businesses

McDaniel refers to a separate lawsuit in which the Cherokees had attempted to intervene in a lawsuit in which Judge Tim Fox approved Gulfside as a casino applicant. The case wasn’t appealed, leaving the Racing Commission leeway to approve its application. But the Arkansas Supreme Court said the Cherokee Nation should have been allowed to intervene, so that case will go under consideration again by Fox on the question of whether Gulfside is qualified.

Casino opponents also remain in court and some local elected officials are also trying to undo a previous deal struck between Pope County and the Cherokee Nation for a $40 million incentive package.