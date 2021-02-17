The 667 new cases reported Feb. 17 is slightly higher than the seven-day average of 607 cases, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/lUCyvKVKhc
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) February 17, 2021
The continued weather siege seems likely to have an impact on testing and vaccinations for the COVID-19 pandemic. Still waiting for the state’s daily summary, but ArkansasCovid has a preliminary look.
The death number is up.
The 26 deaths announced Feb. 17 is higher than the seven-day average of 19.9 deaths, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/5OoDxeT7aq
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) February 17, 2021
The daily hospitalization report with a declining number remains a good thing.
Current hospitalizations: 602 (down from 638 on Tuesday)
Total Beds: 8,788
Total Beds Available: 2,333
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 106
Total Vents: 1,135
Total Vents Available: 780
Total Covid patients in ICU: 233
Total Covid patients on vents: 108