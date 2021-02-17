By
Max Brantley
On
4:13 pm

The continued weather siege seems likely to have an impact on testing and vaccinations for the COVID-19 pandemic.  Still waiting for the state’s daily summary, but ArkansasCovid has a preliminary look.

The death number is up.

The daily hospitalization report with a declining number remains a good thing.

Current hospitalizations: 602 (down from 638 on Tuesday)

Total Beds: 8,788

Total Beds Available: 2,333

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 106

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 780

Total Covid patients in ICU: 233

Total Covid patients on vents: 108