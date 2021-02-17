The 667 new cases reported Feb. 17 is slightly higher than the seven-day average of 607 cases, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/lUCyvKVKhc — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) February 17, 2021

The continued weather siege seems likely to have an impact on testing and vaccinations for the COVID-19 pandemic. Still waiting for the state’s daily summary, but ArkansasCovid has a preliminary look.

Advertisement

The death number is up.

The 26 deaths announced Feb. 17 is higher than the seven-day average of 19.9 deaths, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/5OoDxeT7aq — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

The daily hospitalization report with a declining number remains a good thing.

Current hospitalizations: 602 (down from 638 on Tuesday)

Advertisement

Total Beds: 8,788

Total Beds Available: 2,333

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 106

Advertisement

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 780

Total Covid patients in ICU: 233

Total Covid patients on vents: 108