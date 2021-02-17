We’re asking customers to voluntarily reduce electricity use until further notice. We’re making this request as required by reliability coordinator @MISO_energy . Forced generation outages and frigid temps are causing critical shortages of electricity. ➡️ https://t.co/fG1BQKunHw pic.twitter.com/yysjoLyAYd

The governor commented:

(1/2) Today, the extreme weather continues & I have been on the phone with our regional electric transmission authorities. They are hopeful that no load shed (rolling outages) will be necessary this evening, but it will depend upon what the peak load looks like from 7 to 9 pm.

Here’s Entergy’s news release:

Entergy Arkansas is asking all customers – including residential, commercial and industrial – to decrease their electrical usage from 5 to 10 p.m., due to direction from reliability coordinator Midcontinent Independent System Operator regarding critical power shortages.

There is the potential for mandatory forced outages in the next few hours if the demand does not decrease, and customers across the state should be prepared to have controlled outages for what we hope will be no more than 60 minutes per customer until the power demand is reduced. Limiting the use of large appliances and lowering the thermostat on heating units now can greatly impact the number and length of forced outages.

Mandatory forced outages will decrease the likelihood of widespread outages and long-term damages to the bulk electric system. Circuits serving emergency facilities or where loss of service presents significant risk to public safety and health will be high priority to maintain power.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation. Please know Entergy Arkansas will work to restore power as quickly as we can safely do so. Visit www.Entergy.com/StormCenter for more information.