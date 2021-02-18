President Biden and lawmakers today released immigration legislation that includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship for 11 million in the U.S. without authorization.

The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 includes: an eight-year pathway to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants; a shorter process to legal status for agriculture workers and recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program; and an enforcement plan that includes deploying technology to patrol the border.

Polls show broad support for ideas such as these, but expect the Republican opposition to be fierce and in lockstep, particularly from the likes of the Arkansas congressional delegation.

Predictably (and also not wholly accurately, some came legally but overstayed permission):

President Biden’s immigration plan is a disaster. It does nothing to secure our borders, yet grants mass amnesty, welfare benefits—even voting rights—to over 11 million people who came here illegally. It’s a nonstarter.https://t.co/gEId6uGwh8 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 18, 2021