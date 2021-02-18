I suspect a lack of testing on a monumental snow day is a contributing factor, but the 24-hour rise in new COVID-19 cases was the lowest in months — 253.
We’ll know when the daily summary arrives.
Deaths rose by 10.
Active cases dropped by 916 to 7,323
The hospital number moved back up, however, by 23. The report at 2 p.m. today:
Current hospitalizations: 625
Total Beds: 8,794
Total Beds Available: 2,285
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 112
Total Vents: 1,135
Total Vents Available: 791
Total Covid patients in ICU: 241
Total Covid patients on vents: 107
UPDATE: Scant testing
Said the governor:
Our vaccine numbers have slowed over the past few days, and we anticipate these numbers to increase once the roads clear up throughout the state. We hope that vaccine uptake will continue among those who are eligible. I ask that, once it’s your turn, you roll up your sleeve and help protect your community.