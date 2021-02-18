I suspect a lack of testing on a monumental snow day is a contributing factor, but the 24-hour rise in new COVID-19 cases was the lowest in months — 253.

We’ll know when the daily summary arrives.

Advertisement

Deaths rose by 10.

Active cases dropped by 916 to 7,323

Advertisement

The hospital number moved back up, however, by 23. The report at 2 p.m. today:

Current hospitalizations: 625

Total Beds: 8,794

Total Beds Available: 2,285

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 112

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 791

Total Covid patients in ICU: 241

Total Covid patients on vents: 107

UPDATE: Scant testing

Said the governor: