Having spent 4 years as @ARHouseCaucus GOP leader, 4 years as the @ARSenateGOP leader and last 2 years as @ArkansasSenate President, it was not an easy decision to leave the @GOP but today I announce I’m leaving to become an Independent. Statement below https://t.co/nwyFwhJQQ3 — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) February 18, 2021

Take a look here to learn more about @commongroundar and read my full statement. It’s time to build a place for the politically homeless. https://t.co/BcRQlVxuWR — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

There it is. Jim Hendren has been saying some of the most consistently sane things in the Arkansas legislature.

Does this signal an independent run for governor in 2022? Are there enough sane Republicans to make such a race possible in a certain three-way contest?

Advertisement

Lots to mull over in news from the nephew of Republican governor, son of former Republican legislator and brother of current Republican legislator.

Following is the full statement. It’s worth a listen, decrying poisonous politics, culminating with the Jan. 6 insurrection inspired by Donald Trump — “the final straw,” he said. He’s still a conservative, but his party has changed. “I can have the greatest impact outside either party.” The best politics happen “when we come together.” He credited his uncle’s pragmatism and cheered the work for Sen. Joyce Elliott, a Democratic, and former. “We have to find common ground.”

Advertisement

He has founded Common Ground AR to provide a home for people who don’t feel comfortable with either party but are willing to work with leaders on both sides. He invited others to join in the work. “If you find yourself politically homeless, we’ve got a place for you.”

Here’s the website of the new organization.