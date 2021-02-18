Senator Ted Cruz carries his luggage at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico. Photo by Stringer pic.twitter.com/KKDtldAXoE — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) February 18, 2021



By popular demand, a mention of a man who battles Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley for the title of least liked member of the U.S. Senate:

That would be Sen. Ted Cruz, now the object of anger among millions of suffering Texans for jetting off to Cancun with his family amid a catastrophic freeze, not to mention during a global pandemic in which foreign travel is discouraged.

Cruz also reportedly enlisted some special handling at the Houston airport from local police, who presumably had other fish to fry. He also, after the outrage erupted, blamed the trip on his kids and issued a statement seeming to suggest he always intended to fly down yesterday and back today. Reporters, citing airline sources, say that’s not so, that he booked the return today, changing an original Saturday return.

Whatever. Today in schadenfreude. So welcome for a loathsome man who once jumped the mayor of Austin for traveling to Mexico during the pandemic. A man who opposed federal disaster aid for blue states. A man who kissed up to an even more loathsome Donald Trump, who had insulted Cruz’s wife and father.