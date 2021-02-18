A Nevada man pleaded guilty this week to voting twice in the 2016 presidential election, once in Nevada and once in Arkansas.

Craig Frank, 53, of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to a felony count and will be sentenced June 16. His plea agreement says if he completes probation successfully the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. The felony charge carries a sentence up to four years.

Multiple news accounts say Frank voted in Benton, but I suspect he voted in Benton County. The only man with that name in online Arkansas voter registration records has the same age and is listed as a registered voter (no party affiliation) in Benton County.

This report says Frank is a registered Republican in Nevada.