From the Museum of Discovery:

This morning museum staff discovered that a broken pipe had caused flooding and extensive damage to the Museum of Discovery, primarily the galleries, theaters and offices on the eastern end of both floors.

While we are working with our insurance company and a disaster restoration company to determine the timeframe for repairs, we know we will be closed for the next many days. We will announce our plan for reopening as soon as that can be determined.

As many of you are aware, Museum of Discovery is home to a large and varied collection of animals. Unfortunately, the event caused the death of one of them, a blue-tongued skink lizard. Staff members are relocating our animals to an off-site location and will continue to care for them there.

Although this situation is a setback, especially after a challenging 2020, we remain committed to our mission of igniting and fueling a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) through dynamic, interactive experiences. We also regularly execute our mission beyond the walls of our building – in person and virtually – and are committed to providing engaging STEAM education experiences even while the museum is closed. Please stay tuned for more information.