I’ll update with the daily report when it arrives. I’m guessing the numbers in both new cases and vaccinations reflect a decline linked to the weather.
Another good guess. The update:
Advertisement
Said the governor:
Advertisement
“Our vaccine distribution has slowed over the past week because of the extreme weather. Thank you to all who are distributing vaccines with extended hours during the Weekend Vaccination Catch-up. As soon as we get our 70-plus largely vaccinated, then we can move to other priorities.”
Here’s the full hospital breakdown at 2 p.m.
Current hospitalizations: 630 (up 5 from Thursday)
Total Beds: 8,795
Total Beds Available: 2,163
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 95
Total Vents: 1,135
Total Vents Available: 770
Total Covid patients in ICU: 237
Total Covid patients on vents: 108