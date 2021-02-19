We just updated our database of PPP loan approvals with loads of new info. It now includes EVERY approved loan recipient, 6 million in all, along with exact loan amounts *and* details on how the bailout money was to be spent. (THREAD)https://t.co/dse6R86Rnn — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) February 18, 2021

Some data mining for you on another cold day. It’s the database of 6 million forgivable loans made under the payroll protection program to help pandemic-hit businesses. It covers loans totaling more than $650 billion approved through Feb. 1.

You can search by name. You can search by industry. You can search by the lender. You can search by ZIP code. 72201 will give you a list of downtown Little Rock recipients, for example. Lots of law firms, churches, restaurants and more. Click the business and the data includes how the money was spent and who made the loan.