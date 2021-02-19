A state employee is NOT happy about the receipt of email at 6:53 a.m. today directing a return to work in state offices in Little Rock. It included a copy of this email to state agencies from the governor’s office:

“Colleagues – I first want to thank you and your employees for the incredible work they have done over the last few days on behalf of the Governor and all Arkansans. It is clear we have all learned a lot over the last year about working remotely. As we know, however, there is no true substitute for the benefits of in-person work. To that end, State office buildings in the Little Rock Metro Area will re-open tomorrow. Employees who can travel safely are granted late arrival until 10 a.m. For those employees who are unable to get to work or are unable to do so safely, Cabinet Secretaries and non-Cabinet Agency Directors may provide liberal leave. Any State employee unable to travel into their work station but able to continue telework should continue teleworking. Please share this information with your employees, and if you have any questions, please let me know. arw Alison R. Williams Chief of Staff Office of Governor Asa Hutchinson 500 Woodlane Street

Streets like my own won’t be passable by 10 a.m. this morning (I took the photo about 9:45 a.m.) Maybe not 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Maybe not Sunday.

We’ve learned before that some supervisors are more “liberal” than others on leave. Said the employee:

I am highly incensed by the timing of this notice and by the obvious lack of logic surrounding the decision. State employees have overwhelmingly demonstrated that we have the ability to work from home during the pandemic and have been doing so again, without issue, during this period of inclement weather. To put employees and their personal property at risk with such an illogical decision is unacceptable and quite frankly, selfish. Our state administration continues to make evident that they are self-serving and put capital before people. Admittedly, there are many other issues about which to be up in arms. This just happens to be the thing that set my hair on fire this morning.

The employee notes that the decision was made Thursday, but apparently not seen by supervisors until this morning. It is a repeat, the employee says, of the short notice of pandemic return-to-work directives, when employees had scant time to arrange child care.

Putting state employees on the streets — particularly considering how many commute to Little Rock from suburban cities — seems contrary to public safety. Side streets through Central Arkansas are the problem, not state highways and major arteries, though they are not without danger spots. Says my correspondent:

