Is Asa Hutchinson planning to run for president in 2024?

Seems like a fair question given his steady round of national TV appearances.

It’s clearer than ever that there doesn’t appear likely to be an open U.S. Senate seat on the Arkansas ballot in 2022. See today’s Tweet:

Stay updated on my campaign and how I’m standing up for Arkansas by becoming a subscriber to my email newsletter. That way you won’t miss anything and don’t have to depend on the media or big tech for permission to learn about my efforts. #arpx https://t.co/QhxdF6olHn — John Boozman (@Boozman4AR) February 20, 2021

So it would appear John Boozman is following the same template being used by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Leslie Rutledge, Tim Griffin and every Republican candidate down to the JP level. Run against the radical liberal/commie/socialist/Marxist tools of Mark Zuckerberg.

Never mind Arkansas and its specific and manifest needs, not to mention the absence of any meaningful radical or even modestly progressive “threat” to Darkansas Republicans. The tribe comes first. This is why Jim Hendren’s apostasy is no newsworthy. It may not come to anything in terms of changing the prevailing ill wind in Arkansas, but at least he’s trying and he put comfort behind in doing so.

Here’s the other thing about the emptiness of Boozman’s theme: You have to have said or done something to be targeted by media or Big Tech. And, in Arkansas, what media? A Republican news’paper’? TV talkers who dare not be too hard on Republican politicians lest they stop talking to them? There’s some cancel culture at work in Arkansas, no doubt, but it’s not directed at conservatives.