Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he wouldn’t support former President Trump for reelection in 2024. “We can’t let him define us for the future because that would just further divide our country and it would hurt our Republican Party.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/SKXHfcooGt — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 21, 2021

Governor Hutchinson, on a return trip to CNN this morning, further distanced himself from Donald Trump by saying in response to a question that he wouldn’t vote for him should he be the nominee in 2024.

He’d said last week on CNN that the party shouldn’t be defined by Donald Trump, whom he blamed for inspiring the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Dana Bash commented that Trump DOES define the party, as evidenced by the decision by Hutchinson’s nephew, Sen. Jim Hendren, to leave the Republican Party. Hutchinson said the party does need to respond to the people who like Trump and the issues that move them, but needfs to handle the message in a “different way with different personalities.”