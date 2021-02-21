Few details are known except that the shooting occurred at the McDonald’s on Dee Dee Lane, which is near the Highway 31 exit from Interstate 40.

Facebook comments speculate that the encounter was related to a teen missing from North Carolina since Feb. 11. News reports there say the alert for her was canceled early today, but no explanation for the cancellation was given. No official mention of the suspect has been made in Arkansas, but Facebook comments include speculation that he shot himself.

Meanwhile, the mother of the missing North Carolina 14-year-old has told a local TV station this morning that her daughter was found safe in Arkansas, but no officials have confirmed that yet or confirmed that the Lonoke shooting was related.