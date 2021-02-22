By
Max Brantley
On
4:12 pm

Said the governor:

“New and active cases continue to remain lower than we’ve seen in the past few weeks. We’re distributing vaccine doses throughout the state and encourage those who are eligible to make sure they’re signed up. We expect vaccine and testing numbers to increase this week with clear roads across the state.”

 

Here’s the full hospital count:

Current hospitalizations: 588

Total Beds: 8,806

Total Beds Available: 2,189

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 108

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 763

Total Covid patients in ICU: 225

Total Covid patients on vents: 109