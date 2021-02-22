Said the governor:
“New and active cases continue to remain lower than we’ve seen in the past few weeks. We’re distributing vaccine doses throughout the state and encourage those who are eligible to make sure they’re signed up. We expect vaccine and testing numbers to increase this week with clear roads across the state.”
Here’s the full hospital count:
Current hospitalizations: 588
Total Beds: 8,806
Total Beds Available: 2,189
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 108
Total Vents: 1,135
Total Vents Available: 763
Total Covid patients in ICU: 225
Total Covid patients on vents: 109