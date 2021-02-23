Here’s the latest two-week forecast from UAMS on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, based on data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Short form: UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson says the state can expect a growth of new cases (15,000 in 15 days), hospitalizations and deaths (650).

Public Health Dean Mark Williamson noted a recent decline in per capita cases statewide, but not in every county. But he said the state could add 80,000 new cases by April 15 if current trends continue.

“The pandemic is not over,” Williamson said. He said the recent freeze had amounted to a “de facto stay-at-home order.” So, coupled with increasing vaccinations, there should be fewer cases in the next few weeks. He said it was safe to presume a more infectious variant was circulating in the state.

He said 80 percent of Arkansas remains at risk. Until large numbers are vaccinated, the usual precautions need to be observed.