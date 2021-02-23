Arkansas State Sen. Jim Hendren discusses leaving the Republican Party and switching his affiliation to Independent. “As a guy who spent 25 years in the military, overturning free elections is something that goes down hard with me.”https://t.co/KqR9qjVvaH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

Another stint on national TV today for Sen. Jim Hendren over his decision to leave the Republican Party, motivated by the resurrection incitement and denial of election results by Donald Trump and many other Republicans.

The question: Will a movement follow after the initial novelty wears off, as novel news stories inevitably do?

He is saying important things on national TV and is a rare credit to Arkansas for doing so. Meanwhile, the two announced Republican candidates for governor are both demagoguing national talking points, such as targeting tiny oppressed minorities and busily raising national money. They don’t do interviews with Arkansas reporters. They don’t talk about meaningful Arkansas issues, except when Rutledge sues somewhere in ways detrimental to the interests of the environment, poor people and oppressed minorities in Arkansas.