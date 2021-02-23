HAPPENING NOW: @AsaHutchinson is in Pine Bluff talking to city leaders and Liberty Utilities as they’re dealing with critically low water pressure. Watch our full story ⬇️ https://t.co/W615AKZXvx — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) February 23, 2021

Comprehensive reporting here from Susan El Khoury of our news partner KARK on the continuing water calamity in Pine Bluff.

Advertisement

Liberty Utilities, the private operator, can’t restore water pressure. It believes there are line breaks it hasn’t found.

The results are horrific. They’ve created a water trough outside the county courthouse so people inside can haul buckets to flush toilets. All but the most severe medical cases are not being taken at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where portable toilets and medical waste bags are substituting for normal plumbing. There’s been scant communication by the utility with customers. The Saracen Casino is closed, putting a gaping hole in city and county revenue flow.

Advertisement

The governor went down to Pine Bluff to show his concern. El Khoury reports that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is also concerned. Oh, good. But if it was a bakery refusing to make a cake for a gay wedding; a power plant wanting to pump ash into the air, or a transgender girl seeking to play soccer on the girls’ team, Rutledge would have been on it with lawsuits and legislation like stink on excrement. Surprised she’s not defending the water company from government regulation.