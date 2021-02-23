UAMS will move its COVID vaccine clinic Thursday to a city facility that’s more readily accessible.

The news release:

In partnership with the City of Little Rock, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is moving its public vaccination clinic to a new location.

Starting Feb. 25, the clinic will be located at the Centre at University Park at 6401 West 12th St., in Little Rock. This larger space is being provided by the City of Little Rock. The one-level building is more accessible for those with mobility issues.