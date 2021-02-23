A House committee is scheduled to meet this afternoon to take up Sen. Bob Ballinger’s SB 24, the so-called stand your ground bill that amounts to a license to kill anyone you say you feel threatened by without duty to retreat safely.

A fringe group objected that the bill wasn’t loose enough. They wanted protection even if they drew down somewhere they didn’t have legal right to be or legal right to be carrying a gun. (A school, for example.)

Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Clarksville), carrying the killer bill in the House, said over the weekend he was amenable to an amendment to strip the requirement of lawful presence and said “my party” would pass the bill with this easier-to-kill provision.

So far today, Pilkington has introduced on the House side a version of the legislation identical to Ballinger’s. Does he have an amendment in his pocket? Or is this a sign that the prosecutors intend to make good on their promise to oppose the legislation, rather than being neutral, as they agreed to do on Ballinger’s original bill.

This is what the Prosecuting Attorneys Association told Bailey about the amendment to remove a requirement that a shooter is lawfully present and whether it would protect people in places where guns were prohibited:

Yes, we will oppose the bill if amended, as has been rumored. Without an amendment , we will remain neutral to SB24. That is our understanding of the amendment. Yes, APAA will testify regarding a proposed amendment. If there is no amendment, we likely will not testify. As a basic principle, people should obey the law. If members of the General Assembly believe that another law needs to changed to make certain activity or behavior lawful, then a bill should be filed and debated. The 28 Elected Prosecuting Attorneys in Arkansas are united on this issue.

Would opposition of the people who have to enforce the law alter the legislative landscape here? Will they amend it and pass it anyway over their opposition?

First indications may come this afternoon when the House Judiciary Committee convenes after House adjournment. We’ll be tuning in.