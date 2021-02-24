I’ve asked the sponsors for more information, but the plain language of HB 1530 by two Republicans, Rep. David Ray and Sen. Ben Gilmore is warning enough.

It’s a change in how surplus political campaign contributions must be used. Emphasis to change supplied:

(g)(1) Within thirty (30) days following the end of the month in which an election is held or a candidate has withdrawn, a candidate shall turn over surplus campaign funds to either: (A) The Treasurer of State for the benefit of the General 29 Revenue Fund Account of the State Apportionment Fund; ] (B) A political party as defined in § 7-1-101 or a political party caucus of the General Assembly, the Senate, or the House of Representatives; (C) A nonprofit organization that is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code; (D) A nonprofit organization that is exempt from taxation 36 under Section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code;

Say what? It’s simple. A 501(c)(3) is generally a real charitable nonprofit that advances public welfare. They are strictly prohibited from engaging in politics.

Not so a 501(c)(4). They may advocate for candidates. They may lobby. Their contributors need not be disclosed. They can be tied to Super PACs. That Rule of Law Defense Fund that promoted the Trump rally? It’s a 501c4. So are other dark money groups that have been active in Arkansas.

This is a terrible idea on its face. Allowing campaign money — now mostly coming from corporate interests and PACs — to be rolled over into groups known to be heavily influenced by corporate cash to be deployed for and against candidates (not against the candidate who donated the money, you may be sure.)

There’s another wrinkle here. Both Ray and Gilmore are former employees of Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin. He piled up $1.8 million to run for governor, then got scared out of the race by Sarah Huckabee Sanders and abysmal polling numbers. Now there’s an unsettled question of whether he may roll over that money into his race for attorney general, or whether he must distribute the overage as the law provides when a candidate “withdraws.” I’d hope the ethics arbiters would say a rollover is prohibited.

The question I”ve put to Ray, a former player in the Koch political organization (its Americans for Prosperity is a 501c4) and Gilmore is whether this legislation is intended to create a third way for Griffin to distribute his leftover loot. Could he give it to one of the 501c4s that was active in previous Arkansas races for attorney general and Supreme Court?

There’s an unmistakable aroma to this legislation regardless. I’ll let you know their responses if any.