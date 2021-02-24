The House today approved SB 24 to eliminate a duty to retreat from the law protecting self-defense. The vote was 72-23.

This completes action on the bill. Governor Hutchinson hasn’t said if he’ll sign it, but the overwhelming majorities in both chambers indicate a veto — should he be inclined — would be futile. A simple majority is required to override a veto.

It’s called a stand your ground bill. It’s a license to kill, passage of the bill in other states has illustrated, with disparate racial impact.

Rep. Aaron Pilkington, carrying the bill in the House, objected to critical characterizations of the bill. He termed them lies.

Rep. Fred Allen of Little Rock followed with figures on increases in homicides in SYG states. He said the law encourages aggressive behavior and discourages the de-escalation of conflicts. “It encourages legal racial bias,” he also said. He was one of several Black Democrats who opposed the bill, along with Reps. Monte Hodges, Jay Richardson, Jamie Scott, Joy Springer and Reginald Murdoch. Among other criticisms, Springer asked for the reason the bill was needed.

Rep. Marcus Richmond, a proponent, insisted the bill will level the playing field for anyone brought to court for exercising self-defense.

Rep. Gayla McKenzie (R-Gravette) said she prefers to be protected by the existing law, which requires retreat only if assured of “complete safety.” She said the change creates confusion and she doesn’t think the law helps her constituent.

Also on the gun front: A Senate committee approved a bill to allow concealed carry permit holders to carry weapons in city parks.

Also, legislation has been introduced to alter the law that lines out where guns are not allowed. It will take some study, but it appears to liberalize those rules.