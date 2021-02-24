Here’s some news the Arkansas legislature could use, but won’t.

It’s from Boondoggle, a website devoted to business ripoffs of government.

Usually, the debate around corporate tax breaks centers on a specific giveaway: The focus is on the latest incentive push by Amazon, Netflix, Samsung, or whatever the case may be. But playing whack-a-mole by attempting to stop one deal at a time isn’t, ultimately, the most efficient way to deal with the issue of states and localities dishing out tens of billions of dollars to big corporations every year. Grander solutions are available.

One such solution is an interstate compact: States would join together to agree not to use tax breaks or other economic privileges to entice corporations to hop from state to state and city to city.

For the 2021-2022 legislative session, lawmakers in 11 states — Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Utah and West Virginia — have introduced bills to form a compact to eliminate corporate tax giveaways. An effort to introduce one is also underway in Pennsylvania. (Full disclosure: I work with a coalition of state lawmakers and policy experts and advocates that tries to get these bills written and introduced.)

By creating a compact, state lawmakers would get around the political problem of corporate tax incentives: No officeholder wants to look like they are doing nothing for their constituents, while those in the next state or town over are announcing deal after deal (even if those deals, as readers here hopefully know, don’t actually bring about the promised benefits). No one savors the appearance that they’re losing jobs to the pol down the street, even if those jobs don’t actually materialize after the ink is dry and everyone has moved on to the next thing.