Arkansas is the worst state in the country for renters because of the real estate lobby and legislative landlords.

It has no habitability standard for rental dwellings. It has the last surviving criminal eviction law in the country. Judges pile insult on injury in eviction proceedings in many parts of the state.

But hope springs eternal.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, the Paragould Republican, will again sponsor a Safe Housing Bill to require minimum housing standards and simple eviction procedures guaranteeing a hearing for landlords and tenants. One-third of the state’s citizens rent their homes.

The AARP, Arkansas Renters United and Americans for Prosperity are among the groups supporting the legislation, which polls also indicate has broad support. Public opinion has scant impact on the legislature, unlike special interests that spread campaign money around like the real estate lobby,

The campaign begins with an 11 a.m. news conference Friday at the Capitol.

It’s not a non-existent transgender girl trying to play soccer with girls, so I don’t expect this to be part of Leslie Rutledge’s legislative package.