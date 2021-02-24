By
Max Brantley
On
4:42 pm

The governor’s daily statement:

“As anticipated, we are receiving additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. By expanding the eligibility of those who can get the vaccine to 65 and older, we will continue to administer these shots as quickly and efficiently as possible. We have decreased our COVID-19 hospitalizations to less than 500, which is a decrease of over 50% since this time last month.”

The hospital numbers continue to drop. At 2 p.m. today:

Current hospitalizations: 496

Total Beds: 8,823

Total Beds Available: 2,018

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 94

Total Vents: 1,133

Total Vents Available: 749

Total Covid patients in ICU: 212

Total Covid patients on vents: 100