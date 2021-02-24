The governor’s daily statement:
“As anticipated, we are receiving additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. By expanding the eligibility of those who can get the vaccine to 65 and older, we will continue to administer these shots as quickly and efficiently as possible. We have decreased our COVID-19 hospitalizations to less than 500, which is a decrease of over 50% since this time last month.”
The hospital numbers continue to drop. At 2 p.m. today:
Current hospitalizations: 496
Total Beds: 8,823
Total Beds Available: 2,018
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 94
Total Vents: 1,133
Total Vents Available: 749
Total Covid patients in ICU: 212
Total Covid patients on vents: 100