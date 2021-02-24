It’s been almost 47 years since a stripper known as Fanne Foxe, the Argentine firecracker, jumped into the Tidal Basis and set off a scandal about U.S. Rep. Wilbur D. Mills, the Arkansan who ruled over the then-powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

The woman, Annabel Battistella, has died at 84 and the Washington Post extensively retells the tale of her affair with Mills, known as a sober workaholic responsible for some of the most significant U.S. legislation. His affair with Mills and struggle with alcoholism didn’t cost him his seat in the 1974 election, but he never ran again nor regained his position of prominence in his last two years in office. He became an advocate for recovering alcoholics until he died in 1992.

The obit tells of Foxe’s fondness for Mills and her unhappiness that he blamed alcohol for his woes.

“Don’t go out with foreigners who drink champagne,” he said at a jammed-pack news conference I attended at the Hotel Sam Peck in his first press appearance after the Tidal Basin leap.