Today in the legislature, we made it easier to kill someone and harder to cast a vote. I voted against disenfranchising voters today and against SB24 when it was in the Senate. The extremes are winning. — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) February 24, 2021

When you’re getting cheered by me and Sen. Joyce Elliott, does that put you outside the mainstream in Arkansas? (I know it puts you outside the legislative mainstream, but I still don’t accept that the legislature’s votes reflect majority Arkansas opinions. The Arkansas Poll consistently says otherwise.)

Anyway, you go Jim. He was referring to the vote suppression (photo ID bill) and license to kill (stand your ground) legislation, both of which have now received large majority votes in both the House and Senate and soon will land on Uncle Asa’s desk.

We absolutely did just that. https://t.co/RaKjaxvIMN — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) February 24, 2021