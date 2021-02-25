Still awaiting the full daily summary, but it appears the number of new cases rose by 726 and the number of deaths rose by 10. The number of active cases rose by 44.

But Governor Hutchinson indicates news on the coronavirus front at a 9 a.m. news conference Friday. He promises a “significant” announcement on the current public health emergency and to provide an update regarding COVID-19 directives.

Advertisement

Update, here is the daily report:

Advertisement

He’s due to announce how long he wants to extend a state of emergency that gives him expanded powers under current law through this month. Some legislators are chafing at the executive powers and have introduced legislation to either codify some existing directives or make other changes.

Advertisement

Hospitalizations jumped 26 from Wednesday. The numbers at 2 p.m. today:

Current hospitalizations: 522

Total Beds: 8,830

Total Beds Available: 2,087

Advertisement

Total ICU Beds: 1,180

Total ICU Beds Available: 100

Total Vents: 1,135

Total Vents Available: 764

Total Covid patients in ICU: 203

Total Covid patients on vents: 107