Mike Huckabee hauls in $9.4 million for Florida beach house https://t.co/wwDkyn2YNb — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) February 25, 2021



The Los Angeles Times reports that former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has sold his former Florida home on Santa Rosa beach for $9.4 million.

He’d put $3 million initially in the house and land acquired in 2009.

Advertisement

He listed the house for $9.5 million in December and since then has bought a $1.75 million spread west of Little Rock. His children live here and Sarah Huckabee Sanders is attempting to win the governor’s chair herself next year.

The Twitter is from a Huckabee nemesis, a lawyer known as the Grim Reaper for his protest of the Florida governor’s open beach policies during the pandemic. He also tussled with Huckabee over his fight against public use of the beach in front of his house.