Here are more proposed burdens from the legislature on the medical autonomy of women.

It’s a proposed bill to further hinder the safer-than-childbirth abortions provided by drugs in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

What the bill calls “chemical abortion” would be subject to a three-day waiting period by virtue of a required “informed consent” process, including information about bogus “reversal” possibilities. Extensive documentation of each abortion must be gathered, including the gathering of the reason for why a woman opted for an abortion (she may refuse to answer). All the data will be rolled into a summary public report by the Health Department. The bill says individual information would be kept confidential, but trusting this mean-spirited state might seem a bad bet for many women. The bill provides for criminal and civil penalties for violations.

And that’s not all. Many of the same sponsors are aboard legislation to make it illegal for people younger than 18 to receive gender transition procedures, to prohibit use of public funds for such procedures, and to prohibit insurance coverage of such procedures.

Maybe they can get Marjorie Greene to testify in support and also to do something about those Jewish space lasers.

They are mean. That is all.