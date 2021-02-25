The Arkansas Department of Corrections today announced it would resume some limited visitation of inmates. Its announcement:

Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves announced today that beginning March 6, 2021, the Arkansas Department of Corrections will resume piloting modified in-person visitation at the following facilities:

Benton Work Release

Delta Regional Unit

Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center

Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center

The pilot launched in December 2020 but was suspended later that month when facilities entered into lockdown status in response to an increase in staff COVID-19 cases within the community and among staff.

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, in-person visits to inmates/residents may be made by pre-approved individuals only. Immediate, adult family members may submit requests for visitation appointments. Please carefully review the new VISITATION RULES at ar.gov/visitationrules.

After reviewing the new visitation rules, prospective visitors may visit the website: https://telegov.egov.com/docrequest to complete a visitation appointment request form. Appointment requests can be made online from your mobile device or computer. All requests are pending review and approval by the Arkansas Department of Corrections.