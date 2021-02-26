The Health Department reports 516 additional cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas in the last 24 hours.
Ten more deaths were reported and the number of active cases in the state fell by 241, to 4,479.
The daily summary:
Said the governor:
“As we changed our public health directives to guidance, we must remain vigilant in taking personal responsibility by wearing a mask, washing our hands, and watching our distance. This remains critical to the success of getting on the other side of this virus. We have set our goals for March 31, and let’s keep working for reduced virus cases.”
The hospital report at 2 p.m. today:
Current hospitalizations: 504, down 18 from yesterday
Total Beds: 8,830
Total Beds Available: 2,203
Total ICU Beds: 1,180
Total ICU Beds Available: 110
Total Vents: 1,135
Total Vents Available: 775
Total Covid patients in ICU: 183
Total Covid patients on vents: 98