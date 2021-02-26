Governor Hutchinson announced this morning that his pandemic emergency declaration, due to expire Saturday, will be extended until March 31.

This includes many of the executive orders, including approval of telehealth, liability protection for business and remote education. Several of these may be codified by pending legislation, but that hasn’t been accomplished yet.

But significantly, he’s now lifting many public health “directives,” which are mandated and include potential penalties. They will now be “guidelines,” which are not mandatory. The mask mandate will stay in place through at least March 31, however.

This includes rules on capacity and spacing for restaurants, bars, gyms, salons, indoor and outdoor venues, and others, including schools. He said these businesses will be encouraged to follow the guidelines to qualify for protection under the liability directive. He said it shouldn’t prompt much behavior change, but would provide businesses with more flexibility.

He noted that directives of quarantines for infected workers remain in place. If cases go up, the rules can be adjusted, he said.

He said there’d been progress in reduction of the average daily number of new cases, in hospitalizations, in vaccinations and in a declining positive test rate.

“There’s much more to do, but we are on the right path,” he said.

He said the mask mandate would be lifted on March 31 conditioned on meeting these goals.

He said moving from directives to guidelines for restaurants and bars and others was a signal the state had made progress. “Businesses have adjusted and made changes to their business model. There’s been increased public education. So the public knows exactly what is needed.” He said compliance with guidelines was “at an all-time high.”

He acknowledged pressure from legislators influenced some changes.

He said he hoped the House wouldn’t approve a Senate-passed bill to forgive fines of businesses that failed to follow health rules and he wouldn’t sign it if it does. He said the incentive to continue to follow the guidelines was the legal liability protection, even though financial penalties would no longer be a concern. He said consumers also would want to go places they felt safe.

The governor said he still wasn’t ready to estimate a time for opening up the I-B category of people eligible for vaccinations.

He said local school districts will now have the flexibility to choose what guidelines to follow and could choose to have traditional spring events such as graduations.