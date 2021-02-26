As a member of the #LGBTQ community, as one who has been fired from a job simply 4 being who I am, this means so much. And 4 so many in states where discrimination seems 2 be increasing, this means so much. Let’s get it done. #EqualityAct https://t.co/P8zq78BWpl — Kathy Webb (@KathyLWebb) February 25, 2021

The House passed legislation to ban discrimination on account of sexual orientation or gender identity by a vote of 224-206. I join City Director Kathy Webb in cheering.

Advertisement

Three Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill, which could enjoy majority support in the Senate but likely won’t be able to overcome that chamber’s filibuster rule.

Naturally, all four House Republicans from Arkansas voted in favor of being allowed to legally discriminate against LGBTQ people in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Advertisement

They would undoubtedly feed you the Republican Talking Point Factory meme that it’s about religious freedom. Lester Maddox and other segs tried to say that racial discrimination was about protecting religious beliefs, too.

Opponents of this legislation want protection to discriminate against people on account of who they are. Period. They say it’s about religion. If one of them finds a quote from Jesus on that, let me know. I’ll see them and raise them a Matthew 22: 37-39.