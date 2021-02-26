The Democratic Attorneys General Association is calling, with good reason, for Republican attorneys general to come clean about their role in the Jan. 6 rally that led to the Capitol insurrection as well as prior planning for Donald Trump’s defeat in November.

The group is fired up by reporting from Missouri that uncovered these activities.

Its release:

In case you missed it, as part of a report by a Missouri organization called “Take Back Missouri” new emails released via a public records request uncovered alarming planning meetings by the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), its policy arm the Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), and Republican Attorneys General to attack our country’s democratic institutions. According to reporting by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, there was a two-day summit in Atlanta, Georgia at the end of September ahead of the 2020 election. The meeting, which occurred in-person, consisted of more than 30 senior staff members from Republican Attorneys General office from across the country, 12 senior staffers attending virtually, and high-ranking staff from RAGA. It was described by former RAGA Executive Director as, “WAR GAMES.” In the first email to Republican AGs on September 24 th RAGA’s then Executive Director described the summit as, “WAR GAMES – 32 AG Staff Members are huddled in Atlanta for a series of conversations planning for what could come if we lose the White House.”

RAGA’s then Executive Director described the summit as, In the second email to Republican AGs on September 25th – which noted an increase in attendance – RAGA’s then Executive Director wrote, “Thank you to the 30+ AG Staff members who came the Atlanta and the other 12 who participated virtually. It was a fast paced, productive series of war games, which hopefully will not have to be utilized in November.” This new information comes as Republican Attorneys General continue to deny that they, their senior staff, or RAGA staff knew about the sponsorship of – and robocalls to promote – the January 6th “rally,” that resulted in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and lives lost. In fact, once again RAGA and RLDF refused to answer questions when pressed by reporters. What is becoming clear though is the Republican AGs defense of not knowing what RLDF/RAGA was up to regarding the attacks on the election – including the January 6th rally turned deadly insurrection – is crumbling. With more than 30 state Attorneys General races on the ballot in 2022, voters deserve to know the role their state’s Republican Attorney General played in attacking our democracy and undermining a free and fair election, including support of the deadly insurrection on January 6th. For more on RAGA and Republican AGs involvement in the January 6th rally turned deadly insurrection and the numerous attacks on our country’s democratic institutions these last 6+ months, check out the timeline here.

I’ve asked Rutledge who from her office, if anyone, attended the Atlanta meeting or attended virtually. I’ve also asked if state money was spent for anyone who did attend in person.

She’s not running for re-election in 2022, but is running for governor. Maybe Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin or Leon Jones Jr., the two announced Republican candidates to succeed office, would like to say if there should be full disclosure on this issue. I wonder if they acknowledge Joe Biden was fairly elected.