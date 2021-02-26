More evidence that the Hutchinson administration is forging ahead with the belief that pandemic pressures are easing.

Due to the health emergency brought on by COVID-19, many facilities at Arkansas State Parks have had reduced hours and limited occupancy for the past year. Beginning Monday, March 1, 2021, park visitor centers and museums will again have regular hours for visitors. Visitor centers will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Park museums will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

These new hours do not affect the hours of operations of the parks in general. Information on them at ArkansasStateParks.com.

FWIW: This is also in the news today.

NEW: CDC director is “very concerned” that Covid cases have stopped falling. Warning comes as states and localities are preparing to loosen some regulations on economic activity and in-person gatherings.https://t.co/jsLCR2Edtf — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 26, 2021