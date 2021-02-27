An answer arrived this morning to widespread confusion about recycling pickups in Little Rock.

My street is a good example. Feb. 17 was our pickup day. The snow was 18 inches deep. Everybody on my street rolled out carts last week, hoping Waste Management would perhaps catch up. They didn’t. The carts still sit at the curbside.

Advertisement

Today, the city distributed this news release. I hope it includes our neighborhood, though I’m not entirely clear if we must wait until March 3 for pickup. We shall see.

The ongoing effects of the recent winter weather event prohibited Waste Management from serving all residential recycling customers in Little Rock on Monday, February 22. In order to accommodate these valued customers, Waste Management will run extra trucks on Monday, March 1 to service these customers. Customers who were supposed to be serviced Monday, February 22nd are asked to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. the morning of Monday, March 1. “Waste Management values the recycling efforts of the citizens of Little Rock,” said George Wheatley, senior manager market planning for Waste Management. “We are sorry for the inconvenience this storm event has caused our customers and intend to pick up the recyclables that the citizens have dutifully provided.”

I’m trying to get some clarity on this from Waste Management.