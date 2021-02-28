The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation will release a study Monday about racial and gender disparities in loans to small businesses.

Call me not shocked about findings of gender and racial disparities in just about any facet of life in Arkansas. But this is an important one because small business is a path upward.

Advertisement

The study will be discussed during a webinar from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday as part of the foundation’s ABC’s of Equity series.

To register for the Monday, March 1 event, please click here.

Advertisement

Participants are Rev. Cory Anderson, chief innovation officer, Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation; Dr. Julia Chears-Young, principal researcher, Precise Data Consulting; Edward Haddock, district director, Arkansas Small Business Administration; Miguel Lopez, chief community outreach officer, Encore Bank; Bridgette Perkins, CEO, Elite Trucking LLC; Hillis Schild, Director of Community Development, Arvest Bank, and Darrin Williams, CEO, Southern Bancorp