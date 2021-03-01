“I know who I am. I don’t need the New York Times or CNN or anybody else to define me. I have a Creator who has done that.” @CPAC WATCH—> pic.twitter.com/jkCz68esKs — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 28, 2021

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ nationalizing of a race for Arkansas governor — illustrated by her nasty appearance at CPAC over the weekend — and her avoidance of Arkansas contact inspired me to do a Twitter poll Sunday.

I asked this question intending a political context, not a personal measure.

Who is worse? Sarah or Leslie? — Arkansas Blog (@ArkansasBlog) February 28, 2021

Sanders appears to be the runaway “winner.” My Twitter followers undoubtedly lean toward my political outlook, so I don’t offer this as a measure of the candidates in a Republican primary contest.

But the tilt of the results and the 60-plus comments are interesting. People already have plenty of firm opinions about the two announced Republican candidates for 2024.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has been living here and serving in office for six years. She engages regularly on Arkansas issues (not well, perhaps, but regularly). Since announcing for governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, nationally known for her role as Trump spokesperson, has not made herself available for questioning by Arkansans. If she has a thought on the Medicaid expansion, the state surplus, Arkansas public schools, tax policy, justice reform, landlord-tenant law, she has kept it well hidden. She HAS promised to save Arkansas from radical liberals — all 15 of them. Rutledge isn’t much better. Her chief newsmaker so far is a vow to do something about the non-existent threat of transgender women athletes. She is in court trying to throw 300,000 people off Medicaid coverage.

Rutledge also has limited her direct contact with Arkansas reporters, but you can get an answer from her staff on Arkansas topics.

The respondents to my poll didn’t have much regard for either candidate, but at this point, it seems fair to conclude that many see Huckabee as a Trumportunist. Popular as Trump is, being governor is about more than beating up on immigrants, minorities and poor people and inveighing against socialists. (The biggest socialists in Arkansas, dollar-wise, may be corporate farmers and their multi-billion-dollar government subsidies.)

Some of the poll responses:

