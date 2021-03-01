The rejiggering of the Arkansas Department of Health’s running tabulation of COVID-19 numbers leaves me somewhat dubious about drawing conclusions.

Yesterday, almost 3,000 cases were added to the total that hadn’t been included previously. The death total was reduced by 174.

Today, the daily summary isn’t out yet, but the initial posting on the state’s COVID dashboard indicates the number of new cases added to yesterday’s total was a mere 94, the lowest in months. Active cases dropped by 157. Deaths rose by 7, a low number against recent experience. Hospitalizations dropped from 457 to 442.

Are cases dwindling? Is it a reflection of a drop in testing? Who knows? The spin will be along shortly and I’ll pass it along when it arrives.

But the number hospitalized seems like a hopeful sign, hard to spin. There are 173 COVID patients in ICU.