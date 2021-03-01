Adam Cunningham, 46, was killed early today by a Franklin County deputy sheriff after he reportedly charged the deputy with a baseball bat.

A State Police news release:

A 46-year-old Franklin County man wielding a baseball bat was shot and killed this morning after reportedly charging toward a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy. The incident occurred shortly after 1 AM at 3522 Adams Road, west of Ozark.

The deputy had been dispatched to investigate a burglary in progress at the home where a resident reported a window had been broken and a person was attempting to enter. Outside the house a car window had also been shattered.

After arriving at the residence, the deputy encountered Adam Cunningham walking in the driveway and holding a baseball bat. The deputy ordered Cunningham to drop the bat. Cunningham refused the order and began to advance toward the deputy who fired his gun striking Cunningham.

The sheriff’s deputy was not injured.