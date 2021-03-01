The Little Rock School District says it plans to have an in-person high school graduation this year, in the room setting of War Memorial Stadium, but otherwise isn’t ready for a full resumption of customary activities.

It announced today:

After careful consideration of the most recent information from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) in response to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s new guidelines, the Little Rock School District will maintain its plans for in-person, 2021 graduation ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium, but will not host other in-person events. The administration still believes that due to ongoing challenges related to the ability to social distance, it would not be in the best interest of students to host after-graduation events, proms, baccalaureates, or other related activities that would attract large, close gatherings.

ADE “strongly encourages schools to continue to follow the guidelines provided by the Department of Health, not only for everyday operations, but also for academic and extracurricular activities” – February 26, 2021. Per ADE guidance, in conjunction with the Arkansas Activities Association, all sanctioned events and activities will continue to follow all previous Department of Health directives. The District has not changed its goals to provide a safe, enjoyable celebration for graduates; however, LRSD is seeking additional feedback from its Ready for Learning Committee and its governing body, the Little Rock Board of Education.

The administration understands the enormous challenges and responsibilities the pandemic has placed on everyone, as well as the unfortunate disruption of long-held, treasured traditions. LRSD is appreciative of the resilience of students, parents and staff, and wishes to thank them for their incredible patience and flexibility as the 2020-21 school year comes to a close.

The District will keep stakeholders updated.