Two things about this invite for a “virtual” fund-raiser Wednesday for Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

There’s a lot of money to be tapped in the Ford/Stephens networks. Do you get to talk to the candidate at a “virtual” fund-raiser? Sanders has been keeping a low-profile in Arkansas, particularly when it comes to talking to Arkansas reporters or about Arkansas government topics.

As we mentioned earlier today, she can be more readily found in right-wing media and settings such as the CPAC meeting in Orlando, promising to protect America from radical liberals.