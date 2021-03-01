The Senate today finally mustered the three-fourths vote (27 of the 35 members) required for passage of the appropriation for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Sen. Trent Garner and some other senators in the group that has often opposed Governor Hutchinson had blocked the bill twice previously. Garner isn’t happy about the AEDC’s work with China. This bill reportedly doesn’t cover any spending in China, though it reappropriates the governor’s quick action closing fund money, which Sen. Jonathan Dismang said might include some past commitments to Chinese development in the state, but he wasn’t sure.

Only Garner spoke against the bill.

Not voting has the same effect as a no vote.