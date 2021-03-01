The Conservative Political Action Conference polled attendees on presidential choices — one with Donald Trump and one without.

The Trump-inclusive poll put him on top, 55-21, over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The crowd gave Trump a 97 percent job approval rating.

Advertisement

Our boy Cotton? He regurgitated all the Trump talking points, but apparently didn’t set the crowd on fire, topping out at 1 percent in the poll without Trump and less than that in the first poll. It’s early yet, of course. Plenty of time for Cotton’s warmth and charm to stir national Republican voters.