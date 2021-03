Of course he did, along with six others in the crackpot caucus. From CSPAN:

The Senate Judiciary Committee votes 15-7 to send the nomination of Merrick Garland to be the next attorney general to the full Senate. Republican Senators Cotton, Kennedy, Lee, Blackburn, Hawley, Sasse and Cruz voted “No.”

In earlier hearings, Cotton was highly displeased that Garland said he’d grown to have doubts about the death penalty because it is unevenly and discriminatorily applied.